PSG-Lorient: With Danilo, Guye and Paredes in the middle

Mauricio Pochettino will retain a three-man midfield to welcome Lorient 16th into the championship this Sunday. Forced to react after falling heavily in Monaco (3-0) before the international break, Parisians, the leaders of Ligue 1, should have started with Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes and Idrisa Guay in midfield, 9 points ahead of Marseille. . Hux.

Senegal has not started since 26 February in a 3–1 win against Saint-इटtienne at the Parc des Princes. The coach opted to field the parades despite a difficult fortnight with Argentina (played 2 games) and his long trip to return to France in the middle of the week.