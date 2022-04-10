PSG: Mbappe, Neymar, Messi... PSG are very sorry about MNM!

Football – PSG

Posted by Bernard Kolas on Apr 10, 2022 at 11:30am Updated on Apr 10, 2022 at 11:42am.

This Saturday evening, PSG secured a massive victory against Clermont (6-1) thanks to their MNM. It took months for the trio made up of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi to shine, which was enough to feed regrets within the club.

Between satisfaction and despair, mnm Talk this Sunday. a week after the protest against Lorient (5-1), match during which Kylian Mbappe, neymar And lionel Messi The goal was scored by the three star attackers of PSG The lawn shone again on Saturday clermont (6-1). Mbappe And neymar scored a hat-trick every time Messi have made three assists for their part, allowing them to have a total of 14 offerings in Ligue 1 this season. mnm Seems to have (finally) launched, but is far from ideal after the elimination of time PSG Of…