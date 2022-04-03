PSG plays again with Messi and without Di Maria in front of their fans. Whistles were blown against players in the last home game

With the return of Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain will receive Lorient this Sunday at their Parc des Princes stadium, where they received hostility from their fans in the previous match, and will not be Argentina’s Angel Di Maria, who has suffered a muscle injury. Were. final training. The match will be played in Argentina on the 30th from 15:45. Late 1st date, with live broadcast on Star+ platform.

PSG (65) lead the French championship with a 12-point advantage, but its current one has been turbulent since a tough elimination against Real Madrid in the European Champions League on March 9 in the round of 16.

In the last local game, a win against Bordeaux (3–0), the Paris militants failed the entire team and did not save…