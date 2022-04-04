PSG risk Lionel Messi and Neymar to keep Kylian Mbappe with final throw of the dice

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Despite having more senior players like Lionel Messi and Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to have Kylian Mbappe as their captain.

Mbappe, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. PSG, however, have left no stone unturned to retain the World Cup winner and are looking to make him the focal point of their star-studded side.

Yet the experienced pairing of Messi, 34, and Neymar, 30, may not be in favor of the move…