PSG Shows What Can Happen, Madrid March On, Chelsea Find Form, Serie A Strong: Weekend Review

While Premier League title hopes Manchester City and Liverpool played out an exciting draw in the big game of the weekend, there was much more going on elsewhere: Paris Saint-Germain’s big three found form, Real Madrid and Barcelona won, Serie A’s. The title race was more of a twist, and Arsenal and Tottenham endured opposite fates.

Here’s what you need to know from all over Europe: Bill Connelly, Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland and Sam Marsden.

four talking points

Hat-trick for PSG’s star trio

When Lionel Messi joined Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in PSG attack, it was easy to dream of a “2014-15 Barcelona, ​​but even better” combination and sometimes flimsy score lines, but the injuries, slow-rising chemistry And sometimes malaise …