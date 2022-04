Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain welcome FC Lorient at the Parc des Princes for the final match of the Ligue 1 weekend on Sunday. The home side are 12 points clear of first place this weekend while the away side are just one point above the relegation zone. Mauricio Pochettino will be without a whole host of regular starts, so Les Parisiens could be weaker than usual.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

view information