PSG vs Lorient result: Mbappe, Neymar, Messi score 5-1 in same game for first time in PSG route

For the first time at PSG, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe all scored in the same game as the Parisians looked to right the ship with a 5–1 win over 16th-placed Lorient.

PSG have faltered since their Champions League exit weeks ago, but the hosts roared behind Mbappe’s weekly heroics. The World Cup winner scored twice and assisted PSG’s other three in a scintillating performance at the Parc des Princes.

It was not without the usual PSG glitches, a spell of errors after halftime as Lorient pulled within a goal, but Mbappe wiped out the mess and took his team back to victory. Leandro Paredes’ early injury is also a worry for PSG, but otherwise the 90 minutes provided a perfect respite from recent struggles.

PSG have 12 points with the win…