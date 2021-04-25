PSG’s Kylian Mbappe suffers injury scare before Manchester

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is dealing with a race to be match for Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Manchester Metropolis after coming off injured in opposition to Metz.

The previous Monaco man featured from the primary whistle in Saturday’s Ligue 1 battle with Metz – notching up a brace as Mauricio Pochettino‘s facet rose to the summit with a 3-1 victory.

Nonetheless, Mbappe was pressured off on the 87-minute mark after taking a blow to the leg, and the 22-year-old was seen limping off the sphere, sparking fears that he might not have the ability to take part in Wednesday’s sport on the Parc des Princes.

Whereas Mbappe might want to show his health, Pochettino remained optimistic, telling Canal +: “We predict he is okay and that he’ll be prepared for Wednesday. We reviewed the motion, we see the blow. We’re not anxious about him.”

Mbappe’s brace in opposition to Les Grenats took him as much as 37 targets for the season throughout all competitions – 25 of these in Ligue 1 – and PSG sporting director Leonardo is optimistic over a brand new deal for the ahead.