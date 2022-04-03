PSG’s last attempt to renew Mbappe which could create controversy in the locker room

Kylian Mbappe terminated his contract with PSG on 30 June (Reuters)

While the European powers are analyzing the market for the next transfer period in June to strengthen their squads, PSG going through a different situation, going Their main objective is the renewal of Kylian Mbappe’s contract.

The French striker ended his relationship with the Paris institution 30 June and everything seems to indicate that Joining Real Madrid as a Free Agent after that date. However, on behalf of the board they plan to retain it.

Realizing that Mbappe would not be interested in millionaire salary offers, now managers will have focus your plan on a more sporting matter,