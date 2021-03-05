ENTERTAINMENT

#PSPKRana still leaked: Pawan Kalyan jumping a wall

Power star Pawan Kalyan Currently working with Rana Daggubati For an upcoming film #PSPSKRana, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanam Koshiyum. Currently the shooting of #PSPKRana is going on at a fast pace under the direction of Sagar Chandra.

Though the makers of #PSPKRana are taking necessary precautions to avoid the film’s leakage danger, now according to the latest update, some stills have been leaked from the sets of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer film. Arriving at one of the leaked stills, Pawan Kalyan appears to be jumping a wall.

Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in to write dialogues and screenplays for this upcoming much awaited film. Ayyappanam Koshiyum tells the story of Ayyappan Nair and Koshi Kurian, who horns up on an incident.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s kitty has several big budget projects. He is awaiting the release of Venkata Saab to be directed by Venu Sriram, a Telugu remake of Pink. Wakeel Saab, produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagla in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the lead role in Virat Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Uddalu.

