PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Released at psssb.punjab.gov.in Apply For 750 Posts Notification

Finally, the notification about PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 is out now on the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. This notification is all about to aware candidates who want to apply for this Librarian 2021 vacancy. As per the official information, interested and eligible candidates can apply for this school librarian post. Along with we want to tell you that we will unveil a complete procedure for how you can apply for the vacancy.

PSSSB School Librarian Vacancy Date

On the basis of notification, the application form is available for all eligible candidates. You can apply for the post from April 5, 2021, by visiting ssb.punjab.gov.in. The notification of this vacancy brings a total of 750 posts. Which is enough to and create a huge probability of selection.

PSSSB School Librarian Vacancy Last Date

If we talk about the last date of the Librarian vacancy 2021 we want to inform you that PSSSB’s Last date is April 26, 2021. On the Fee Deposit, the last date is April 29, 2021.

How to apply PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021

You can apply for this post by visiting an official website where you will get the notification link.

After open this link you will be redirected to the account creation.

After the account creation, you have to fill in your personal and educational details.

Once the details will be completed then you have to upload your documents.

Pay your Fee and download the receipt.

PSSSB School Librarian Vacancy 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Now take an overview of Eligibility criteria then we will find out that the 12th Passed candidate can apply for the post and He/She must have a 2-year diploma course in library science from a recognized institute. Along with it, the age criteria are set as a minimum of 18 years and the maximum age to apply for this post is 37 years. The age relaxation is not yet defined as such and if we get any update we will update you soon.