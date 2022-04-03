PSTET Results 2021-22 DECLARED on pstet.pseb.ac.in; here’s how to download

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021-22 have been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results for PSTET were declared on April 3. Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can now check their scorecards. They can also download their PSEB PSTET result PDF from the official website of the board. Scores are available on PSEB PSTET’s official webiste at- opstet.pseb.ac.in.

It must be noted that candidates who have secured a merit can now proceed with further job process. These results are for PSTET 2021-22 exam held on December 24, 2022. The PSTET Answer key 2021 was released later. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections on PSTET answer keys based on which the final answer key has…