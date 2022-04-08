PSV boss enters ‘final’ Leicester City after Europa Conference League clash

PSV manager Roger Schmidt was pleased with his team’s defense against Leicester City in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

The teams played out a 0-0 draw at the Leicester City Stadium on Thursday evening, with the hosts doing well in the first half. It was a “really big game” for PSV by his manager’s admission, but he was pleased with his team’s performance.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Schmidt explained what his team did well and how they will prepare for the second game – which will take place next Thursday (March 14) in Eindhoven.

