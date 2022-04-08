PSV keep Leicester City in control and get a good starting position for the comeback match. UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/2022

PSV started the match on a strong note. After only two minutes Mario Götz was in a face-off with Kaspar Schmeichel. The man who won the World Title for Germany in the 2014 World Cup could not eliminate this big opportunity.

The match went on. After half an hour of football, Götz’s chance was still the only shot between the positions. Leicester City had the ball, but it was not really a threat.

until Harvey Barnes dissed his freaks in a jiffy. The British winger was single-handedly in front of goal after a good one-two with Kelechi Ihenacho. Instead, the ball got stuck at the crossroads.

Same game after the break. Leicester City claim possession of the ball, PSV lurks on the counter. The men of Eindhoven tried to make a final attack, but it was impossible to actually get the British into trouble.

With only three shots between positions, it was a poor match with a logical outcome: 0-0. Both the teams are still in perfect balance. Next week will be the difference…