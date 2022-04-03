PSV keeper Dromel regrets lap of honor: ‘Don’t know if he was smart’

Dromel was under the bar for Twenty Players for seven years and left for Eindhoven the previous season. Since then, he has not been able to say goodbye to the people of collisions.

“It just wasn’t the right timing,” the international told ESPN about the lap of honor he went on afterward. “I didn’t play a good game, so it might be smart to do it at a different time. I haven’t said goodbye yet, but I will have done it better next year or another.”