Psycho Movie Review and Rating: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s suspense thriller movie

Psycho TMT: Psycho is the new film to be released this week on January 24, 2020. Psycho is a psychological thriller film in Tamil, written and directed by Maskin. The film was produced by Arun Moshi Manikam under Double Meaning Production. The film will feature Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menon, Ram and Shaji Chen.

Loading...

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the tune for this film. The songs of the film Psycho were already out and it has recently surfaced. Ilaiyaraaja is Ilaiyaraaja, who works with actor Udhayanidhi for the first time after Nandalala and Onayum Aattukuttiyum and a third time with director Massaskin. Sid Sriram has sung two songs in the Psycho album.

Loading...

All about the psychopath

Psycho Unayanidhi is a recent Kanne Kalaimane film by Stalin. In this film, Udhayanidhi will reportedly be seen as a quiet and hypnotized person, who is named Gautam in the film. Myskin is a director best known for the thriller Thriller and has the fame of Thupparivalan, Pisasu, Anjathe and Super Deluxe. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menon.

Loading...

Massaskin has a lot of fans for his creative film. So it will be the most exciting among the audience and myskin fans. Thus, it is said that Psycho is based on the transformational story of Angulimal, a disciple of the Buddha. It is expected to be the best thriller film of Udhayanidhi’s career.

Loading...

Loading...

Psych review

Psycho Movie gets positive reviews everywhere. Premieres and special shows abroad are over and reviews are getting good.

Loading...

Rating for Psycho Movie 3/5So Psycho is going to be the best thriller film of the week to enjoy this holiday season. Celebrate the weekend by watching this film in the cinema with friends and family.