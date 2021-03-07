Psycho-Pass 2 to 6 Best Akane Tsunami Quotes Timeline

Best Akane Tsunami Quotes

5. “Society does not always do what is right. That is why we should live a virtuous life by ourselves.

“Akane Tsunami

2- “It is not society that determines people’s promises. It is the people who determine the future of society.

“Akane Tsunami

3- “Isn’t using a knife for cooking or using paper to write things not use the net? It has nothing to do with good or bad. It’s like, it’s there, so We accept and use it.

“Akane Tsunami

4- “This is not the final decision of” good “and” evil “. What matters is that you yourself come to that decision. That you agree on it and eventually accept it.

“Akane Tsunami

5- “Law does not protect people. People protect the law. People have always faced evil and have found a right way to live life. The accumulation of their feelings, the feelings of those people is the law. They are neither provision nor system. They are delicate and irreplaceable feelings that everyone holds in their heart.

“Akane Tsunami

6- “I was the only person to get an A ranking for the Bureau of Public Safety. There were over 500 students and I was alone. So I thought there must have been something that only I could do in the bureau. If I went there, I felt that I could find my purpose in life… I thought that I would be able to find out why I was born here and now!

“Akane Tsunami

