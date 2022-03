In addition to cross-faction instances, Patch 9.2.5 of Shadowlands will add five new mounts, now visible with the opening of the PTR and the start of datamining. Among them, we find the Incendiary Bark which will probably be intended for Dark Iron Dwarves, a new PvP mount and two others whose source is still uncertain. Find them in pictures below.

Update 9:10 p.m.: The Vicious War Stalker visible during PTR 9.2 will be the PvP reward for Season 4.