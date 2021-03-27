PUBG 1.3 Global Version APK Download Link For Worldwide User Gameplay & Maps

Common battle royale sport is PUBG has already launched a brand new replace 1.3 on ninth March 2021 and this time the builders have added some superior options to the sport. With the brand new replace, the participant can play in multiplied mode function and a few distinct modification are additionally added together with hundred new rhythms and the newest automobiles. PUBG is essentially the most downloaded sport on the planet and it gained’t be exaggerating if we are saying, that within the yr 2021, this sport has 1 Billion individuals downloads. Although the sport has been banned in India and likewise in a number of international locations, the video games have been the highest battle royale sport on the planet. The sport is kind of widespread as with each replace, the builders carry one thing new themes and provide new weapons. So, keep tuned with us, as we are going to present each element concerning t what’s new within the upcoming replace 1.3 and how one can obtain the sport.

With the brand new replace, the sport may have 100 rhythms and a brand new weapon named “Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle” and a brand new car named “Motor information”. Together with that different new weapons are additionally added this time within the new updates. The sport was first launched within the yr 2017 and on twenty first March 2021, PUBG company celebrated its third anniversary. Now, the principle half, which is methods to obtain the brand new replace 1.3 of PUBG.

Initially, there two methods to obtain the brand new replace. The primary means is that you could immediately go to Play Retailer and the opposite methods is to obtain the APK file by immediately going to the official web site of PUBG. Downloading immediately from the play retailer is a straightforward activity, so we aren’t going to let you know the step-by-step information of downloading it from the play retailer and apple retailer.

The APK file measurement of the sport is 943 MB. We are going to let you know the step-by-step process of downloading and putting in the APK file of the sport from the official web site of PUBG.

Steps to obtain and set up PUBG APK

Firstly, the players should go to the official website of PUBG and from there they should obtain the APK file, the dimensions of which is 943 MB. Additionally, on your form info, the dimensions of the APK package deal differs from in-game patches.

After downloading it, click on on Set up.

After set up, you’ll be able to open the sport and selected the useful resource pack you like.

Now, you’ll be able to get pleasure from and play the sport and use the brand new sport mode, automobiles and different options accessible within the new replace. Until then, keep tuned with us, for the extra newest replace.