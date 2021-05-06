PUBG Krafton brings a new game Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Krafton: The South Korean game developer Krafton announces its new game “Battlegrounds Mobile India” which will be launched soon in India. This new game will be similar to PUBG with minor changes and once again it targets the Indian game market. The popular game PUBG has been banned in India due to allegations and security issues against China. With this, the game developer tried several ways to reach India, but the Indian ministry and delegates strongly opposed the reentry of PUBG to India.