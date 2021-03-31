PUBG Mobile Lite Global Version Season 23 Download Apk Free Direct Link

The Gaming industry is becoming part of the youngest generation this time and many players are taking a part in it with lots of excitement. Recently, the Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are some of the best gaming platforms to become a professional and some players are making it their profession. While some are earning through the games. Today, we are going to tell you about the latest version of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 that has already released a few months ago. For those players who didn’t update to the latest version and playing the older version, the game on their device can automatically update to the new game.

In this article, we will talk about the latest version that has already released and what will you get into the version. So, read the full article to know each and every detail of the latest version. Also, you will get to know the steps to download the latest version of PUBG.

How To Download PUBG Mobile Lite Version 0.20.1 using APK File

As we told above that those players who are playing the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 can easily update to the latest version of the game. Some players also don’t have a previous version but they can also download the latest version. First, they have to download the previous version and then, update to the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version.

You can follow these steps which are given below and download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Then, they have to click on the “Download APK” option and the download will start automatically.

Players need to enable the “Install From The Unknown Source Option” in their device

Install the APK file on your device

After the successful installation, players can play the PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy the 0.20.1 latest version of the game.

Note:- If players are facing the Error message on starting the game and also, facing the problem to play the game, they can re-download the game by the given steps.

As we know that the PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and Indian players can play the game but Garena Free Fire is now in the competition and some players are playing the Free Fire. Also, they earning through the game. If you want to know more details of the game so, you can check our more article and know about the game.