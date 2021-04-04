ENTERTAINMENT

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season Standings Teams Players & Stats

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season Standings Teams Players & Stats

There are various battle video games that are quite popular among gamers, streamers and video content creators and PUBG is also one among them. We all know about PUBG and how popular it is among players from all around the world. PUBG provides and organises various challenges for the gamers and nowadays, a very league is happening which is specially organized for the gamers of the North America region. The name of the league is “PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL)”. The league started one week ago and it has been two weeks now and we are on the 2nd day of week 2. We will provide you with the latest happenings taking place in PMPL SW2 D2 including a detailed overview of who is currently leading and ranking in the league, So for that stay tuned with us.

On the 2nd day of week second, GhostGaming is leading in the overall leaderboard. They have a total of 20 matches, with 154 kill points and 168 place points, making a total of 322 points on the leader board. While Nova Esports stood at the second spot in the league table with 100 kill points and a total of 269 points. At third place, stood 19Esports with a total of 259 points, while Xset rests in fourth place on the leaderboard with a total of 256 points.

The matches played by Ghost Gaming on the 2nd day of week 2, was played in Miramar and Erangel with 9 kills and 14 kills, while team Nova esports stick to the second sport in both the Erangel and Miramar match with 5 and 6 kills. 19Esports who earlier stood at the fourth sport has now moved to the third spot with 7 and 8 kills in both matches.

The Panthers who earlier were in 9th place on day 1 of week 2, won the 3rd match that was played in Sanhok with 13 kills, while team 19Esprots who remained at the fourth place on the first day of week 2, still stick to the same place, showing that they are consistent from the start. While team Xset who stood at second place on the 1st day of the 2nd week was now ranked at fourth place on the 2nd day of week 2.

While the fifth and ultimate match of the 2nd day of week second was played on Erangel. Engima Fan Club earlier stood at the 15th position in the overall league table gained the advantage in the upcoming match of the day SW2 D2 with about 10 kills and now stood at the 11th position. In the same match, Passion fruit esports remains in 7th place with seven kills. PMPL SW2 will come to an end after one day, and it will be quite interesting to watch which team will able to degrade the position of Ghost Gaming in the overall ranking league table and who will maintain consistency and show variability in the game. We will keep you updated till then, follow our page.

