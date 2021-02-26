PUBG New State Pre Registration | Download, pre-register for Android on Play Store (APK) and Apple iOS

PUBG New State Pre Registration Complete Details, Download, Pre-Register for Android on Play Store (APK) and Apple iOS

After a long wait, PUBG is a piece of good news for the lovers. As per the latest announcement, it is now official that the PUBG New State game will launch in the coming week. The base format of the PUBG Mobile New State battle can retain the gameplay, but overhauls the entire game to arrive in a futuristic setting based explicitly in 2051. It has also been announced that applicants can fill the pre-registration form in Google Play. shop.

Interested players should download the PUBG New State App in the Play Store and complete their pre-registration process.

PUBG New State Pre Registration

This article explains the full details, features, downloads and pre-registers for Android on the Play Store (APK) and Apple iOS of PUBG Mobile’s new state.

PUBG New State Game Features

Let us claim the PUBG New State mobile features as the sequel to the PUBG game.

The new PUBG game will be a clear sequel to the original PUBG mobile game, which has outpaced the Battle Royal format of mobile games.

The upcoming version is made with new maps, in which players are able to explore more areas.

Currently, very few mobile games give you the ability to use drones. However, the new PUBG Mobile 2 version will give you the option to use the drone.

As we all know, the PUBG game is already popular for its weapon collection, and the new version is expected to have futuristic gadgets and weapons, given that it is set in 2051.

The new gadgets will include drones and deployable bunkers that will be part of the core gameplay.

It is also heard that the game will be cross-platform compatible. Mobile gamers can play using the PlayStation / Xbox or PC player.

Download PUBG new state registration

Let us see the process of downloading PUBG New State Mobile online from Google Play Store.

Go to Google Play Store on your mobile.

Search for PUBG: New state in the search box.

Click on the install button at the bottom of the app.

Pre-registration process for Android on Play Store (APK) and Apple iOS

Please remember that the pre-registration link is currently available in countries other than India.

After clicking the button, it will prompt a dialog box that will ask the user to confirm registration.

Now, users should click on the OK button.

An additional option will be to ask users to choose if they want to install the game when it is available.

If you agree, you can tap on the “Install if available” button. Otherwise, you will be notified when it is available.

Note: Please remember that the process is the same for Apple iOS Mobile, and applicants should follow a similar process. Apart from this, the link is not currently available in India due to the ban of Chinese apps.

PUBG New State Mobile App

