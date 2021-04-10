pubg: PUBG New State crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store – Times of India » todayssnews

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled… https://t.co/0ar6QBQ8MI — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) 1617958821000

The upcoming new PUBG game New State has hit the 1 million mark in pre-registrations across the world. The news was shared on the Twitter handle of PUBG New State . While Krafton, the South Korean video games developer which owns PUBG Corporation, had earlier said that it was “hoping to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution” after PUBG Mobile got banned in India.

Though there is no confirmation of PUBG New State arriving in India as of now, you never know. Perhaps some months down the line, there may be an announcement that perks up every PUBG Mobile fan. But for now, the game does not appear on the Google Play Store. So, players in India won’t be able to pre-register for the game. The game is expected to arrive sometime later this year.

PUBG New State is set in Troi, a futuristic PUBG world, in the year 2051. The game is expected to feature new weapons and vehicles and a much better graphically rendered environment than its predecessor. It will launch on both Android and iOS platforms.

Earlier, after the India ban, PUBG Mobile had withdrawn its franchise partnership with China-based Tencent Games in a bid to shed its ‘Chinese tag’. Then, the makers of PUBG Mobile founded a new company in India called PUBG India Private Limited after the approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company is already listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and registered office in Bengaluru. This company is a subsidiary of PUBG Corporation, creator of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and subsidiary of South Korea’s Krafton Inc.