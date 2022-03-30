Public TV will broadcast the World Cup draw live

Public television will broadcast the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live this Friday at 1:00 PM, with previews starting at 10:00 AM.

Pablo Giralt, Sergio Goycochia, Gustavo Kuffner and Sofia Martínez will be in Qatar following the draw options for the group stage and will make notes to football personalities, while in the studio, in Buenos Aires, Matias Martín, Angela Lerena and Miguel will host. Broadcasting.

This Thursday there will be a preview from 10:45 pm to midnight to estimate the composition of the participating teams and the various “cups” that will later configure the groups for the first leg of the World Cup, which begins on November 21 .