Publicity mother of slain teen Sophie Lancaster dies suddenly in hospital

Sylvia Lancaster campaigned tirelessly after the murder of her daughter in Bakup in 2007, dedicating her life to a foundation named after Sophie.

Sophie Lancaster Foundation Campaigned to promote tolerance and stamp out hatred and intolerance from prejudice.

In a statement on the charity’s website, she said: “This is the most difficult statement to write. It is with great shock and disbelief that we announce that Sylvia Lancaster has passed away. She passed away this morning at Blackburn Hospital. .

“She had been suffering from poor health for the past few years, but her death was sudden and unexpected. Sylvia had such a powerful vitality; we cannot imagine a world without her.”