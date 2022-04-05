Puff Johnson walks out of late vs Kansas after peeing on the court

UNC’s sixth man Puff Johnson was ruled out late on Monday night against Kansas due to a stomach problem.

The sophistication guard went out with 4:23 after patting his chest in the second half and going down on his hands and knees before vomiting to the floor. UNC’s training staff told CBS the wind was blowing after Johnson suffered an abdominal injury.

Johnson was in the midst of a breakout performance in the national championship game, scoring 11 points in 17 minutes shooting 5-of-8. Forward Armando Bacot will be back with 38.5 seconds to play after ruling out an ankle injury.

Kansas beat UNC 72–69 after Tar Heels guard Caleb Love’s three-point effort ended in time.

