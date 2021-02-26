Pujit Ponnada special song in Pawan Kalyan and Krish movie

As per the latest buzz in the film industry, under the direction of Krish, Pujit Ponnada is cast in an upcoming untitled film with Power star Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role. Poojita Ponnada Pawan will be seen shaking his feet for a special song in Kalyan and Krish’s film. Temporarily called Hari Hara Veeramallu, one of the most eagerly awaited films of the Telugu film industry. Sources indicate that it is a folk dance number. The shooting of this folk number has already been wrapped up.

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal is playing the pivotal role, while Jacqueline Fernandes is playing the lead role in Pawan Kalyan’s film. We have already reported that iSmart Shankar fame Nidhi Aggarwal is also a film directed by Krish, being bankrolled by AM Rathnam.

Pawan Kalyan Starr Mughal is a big budget action drama in the era of India. Sources say that Pawan Kalyan may have never seen him in Krish’s Magnum Opus. Krish is taking special care in designing the get-up of Pawan Kalyan.

Apart from this film Pawan Kalyan is also playing the lead role in Wakeel Saab, which is jointly supported by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.