LATEST

Pune Imposes 6 Pm-6 Am Curfew From Tomorrow, Shuts Restaurants, Bars And Malls For Week – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pune Imposes 6 Pm-6 Am Curfew From Tomorrow, Shuts Restaurants, Bars And Malls For Week - Tech Kashif

The Pune district administration in Maharashtra on Friday announced a curfew between 6 pm to 6 am for a week starting April 3. During this seven-day period, eateries, bars and restaurants will remain shut as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly in the district. Malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also remain closed for the next 7 days.

The administration introduced these “stricter restrictions” in the district, which reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases in the past two consecutive days. The decision to impose these curbs was taken during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Friday.

“These new restrictions will be applicable for the next seven days from Saturday. As part of it, there will be a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. Eateries, bars and restaurants will remain closed, but home delivery of the food will continue,” Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said. “Malls, cinema halls will remain shut for seven days from Saturday. All religious places will also be closed for a week,” he said.

Except weddings and last rite rituals, all other public gatherings have been banned in the district. For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed and only 20 people can remain present forlast rites, he added. He said that essential services have been exempted from 6 pm to 6 am curfew.

Buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), city’s public transport system, will remain off roads for the next seven days, Rao said, adding that schools and colleges will remain closed till April 30. “All these decisions were taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The situation is becoming critical. In the last one week, the positivity rate of the district has crossed 32 per cent,” Rao said.

The situation will be reviewed after seven days when further decision will be taken, he said. According to him, efforts were on to increase the number of beds in hospitals in the district.

“Since vaccination is the key to bring down the impact of infection, the speed of giving vaccines will be increased in the coming days,” he said.

With PTI inputs

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top