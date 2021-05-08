PUNISHMENT – A RIANSH OS ( ONE SHOT )

#PUNISHMENT – A RIANSH OS

so this is my 1st os hope you all like it

so guys in this os

riddhima and vansh are living together and loving each other a lot you can think of the track that after makarsankranti riddhima forgave vansh and came back to mansion and ya here there is no theory of riddhima’s parents death mystery

so samaira is the sisiter of one of vansh’s business partner mr. sharma and sisiter in law ( nanand ) of one of riddhima’s best friend who is as close to her as sejal and she is married to mr. sharma

so samaira used to call vansh as vansh bhaiya and riddhima as riddhu di before their marriage and she still call them sometimes as vansh bhaiya and riddhima bhabhi and riddhu di and vansh jiju

aryan , chanchal and ishani don’t like samaira from first

so on that day samairia came alone to vr mansion without security and her family and on that day due to some work riansh went out of vr mansion just for few hours and riddhima prepared gifts and food items and for samairia in advance

and in that mean time aryan was drunk and he somewhat tried to touch her in bad way and tried to misbehave with her but samaira was yellow belt in karate and was knowing self defense tricks so she knew tricks and tactics to save and free herself from aryan’s clutches

and she went from their to riansh’s room and due to work they were not there so she went to chanchal’s room ( her rrom. was near to the hall)

she told her everything and chanchal said that he is a boy and was not in senses and to forget about that and walked out of the room casually and calmly and reached hall and riansh also came and were at the hall and dadi and siya were talking with riansh and ishani was busy in eating ( due to mood swings she was angry and irritated )

samaira was too much angry and she marched out of chanchal’s room to confront her

she did not worried about anything to because she not did anything wrong then why she should hide her face and this talk ( she was almost 13-14 but was mature and braod minded )

samaira (shouting): kaisi aurat hai aap, apne bete ke pyaar mein andhi mat baniye.

chanchal: kya hua mere bete pe itna bhadakne ki koi zarurat nahi hai

samaira: agar ek achi ma nahi ban sakti toh atleast ek achi aurat toh baniye. it is so much cheap and disgusting.

ishani: kya hua ab tum konsa naya tamasha yaha khada karna chahti ho?

dadi: ha batao na kya hua, beta?

riddhima : sammy what kind of behaviour is this , and what happened ? did aryan mis behaved with you ?

samaira : ( tells what aryan did with her and her and chanchal’s conversation and how chanchal was taking about it casually )

you know what daadi jab mein vansh bhaiyaa ko mili thi to meine esa nahi socha tha ki unka chota bhai esa hoga.

samaira: u know what daadi, almost 90% to 95% parents apni beti ko kehte ki beta tu raat ko ghar ke bahar mat ja, ghar ke bahar short dresses mat pehen, ladko se zyada baat mat karna, kisi ladke par bharosa mat karna , raat ko jaldi ghar aa jana, der raat tak ghar se bahar na raho ya ghar ke bahar mat niklo, apne paas peper’s spray rakho, self defense tricks sikh loo, aur n jane kya kya.

kabhi bhi, kya ma baap apne beto ko nahi sikha sakte kuch? kyun woh usse yeh naahi samjaate ki yeh sab kuch uski wajah se ho raha hai, uske ghar ke bahar rehne ki wajah se hi ho raha hai. uski hi wajah rape ho rahe hai, aurat ki abusing, molesting, domestic violence aur bahut kuch uski hi wajah se ho raha hai. kya ma baap ko apne beto ko ghar pe rehne ke, ek aurat ke sath kese behave karne ke, unhe respect karne ke, aurat ke “no” ko “no” hi samajne ke baare mein nahi samja sakte hai kya? (cryingly) kya saare rules aur regulations sirf beetiyon ke liye hi hote he? kyu sirf hamare saath bura hota hai? kya hame hi sab kuch sehna padta hai? kya ek aurat, ek ladki hona paap hai kya?

(almost sat on knees while crying): kyun daadi? kyun? jab ek ladka aur ek ladki ek bandh kamre mein der raat tak paaye jaate hai to hamesa kyun ek ladki par hi pehle sawal uthta hai? kyun ek ladki ko hi sabse pehle bure bhale shabd kahe jaate hai? kya wo akeli thi, nahi na? to phir kyu ek ladki ki aur uske parivaar ki sabse se zyaada badnaami hoti hai? kyun ladko ko hamesa superiority di jaati hai? kyun jab koi cheez agar ladke karte hai aur ladkiya karti hai to unhe suspicious nazron ss dekha jata hai? kisne diya ladko ko yeh hak ki woh kabhi bhi kisi bhi ladki ko uski permission ke bina ched sakte hai, uske emotions aur feelings ke saath kbel sakte hai? kya sach mein ek aurat ek mard ki juti hai? kya sach mein ham aurat mardon ke hatho ki kathputliya ya khilone hai? just anyone answer me damn !!

agar desh mein aur duniya ke ladke hi sudhar jaaye, aur har maa baap apne bacho ko aurat ki respect karna sikhai na toh… toh…

naahi kahi rape ahr naahi kahi domestic violence aur abuse hoga. naahi ladkiyon ko apne paas peper’s spray rakna padega nahi self defense technics sikhni padegi aur aurate rat tak safety ke sath ghar ke bahar aur andar reh paayegi.

Samaira was crying very much . She was crying so bitterly . Suddenly someone from the family members started clapping . The clapping ‘s sound was echoing in the mansion . They were none other then RIANSH .

Suddenly Vansh and Riddhima came near her and said we are proud of you . You are the best girl in the world we have ever seen . The trio had a good and warm hug .

RIANSH : you are correct and every girl and female should report about this to their family and every family should support and ya ( to lighten her mood ) we brought your favourite food items and accessories and clothes and accessories

RIANSH : so Miss Samaira Sharma what punishment would you like to give Aryan or should I give punishment to him , don’t worry I will give him punishment as your brother not as his brother

Samaira : ( Observing the tensed environment and trying to make it lighter ) Waise Bhaiya I was thinking to somewhat torture him like how our country’s soldier after war I mean POWs [ Prisoners Of War ]are treated by other countries like that but I think it’s too much for him but I trust you and ya whatever punishment you want to give him give but I just want to see him while he is being punished

Chanchal: But Vansh….

Vansh: So Samaira choose 1st or 2nd

Samaira : I would like to choose 2nd but if I have a choice of 1.5 then 1.5 done . But why are asking ?

Vansh called Angre

Angre : Yes boss

Vansh : Angre take Aryan and keep him in torture room for atleast 5 days with no food and water and ya give him 1st and 2nd degree torture

Chanchal: But Vansh…

Vansh : My decision is final and nobody should dare to help Aryan or harm or say anything bad to Samaira or else he/she will join Aryan .

Vansh : So Samaira let’s go you did a great and amazing work today . And ya can you tell me how you know about torture of POWs ( Prisoners Of War ) hmm ?

Samaira : Are Vansh Jiju you can see in the movies I have seen in 3-4 movies how our soldiers are tortured in other countries but in our country after the war the POWs of other countries are not tortured , I mean our Government did not torture the POWs but supply them basic things and make them reach their country safely

Vansh : OK Samaira now go check the things we brought for you

Riddhima : Come Sammy I want to show you many things .

After Riddhima takes Samaira with her

Vansh : Chachi Aryan is grown up now and he did this with Samaira who is like a family member with us tomorrow he will do with others how can you put a black cloth or strip on your eyes to your son’s sins . He should get punishment and will get in future if repeated .

And Aryan got his punishment Samaira enjoyed further days in VR Mansion and with members and especially with RIANSH

this is still prevailing in india and these are just my thougths and point of views

it’s true , most of the parents only teach to their daughter not to their son

and ya if the boys of the area , region , place , city , village , state , country and world would respect women then there is no need for any self defense classes for any girl and they can walk out of home safely

i was not intending to hurt anyone of you but if any of you gets hurt then i am sorry