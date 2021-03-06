Punjab Anaz Kharid Portal (www.anaajkharid.in) – Aarthia / Miller Registration 2021

Punjab Grain has been launched by Kharid Portal at www.anaajkharid.in Punjab State Government For paddy purchase through online mode. The Aarthia / Miller online registration form and login process for AnnaZaharid from farmers has started. Punjab India’s bread basket position is because it plays an important role in contributing to the largest share of the central food grain pool. The Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs is continuously working to improve the public distribution system, procurement process of food grains and their storage. Thus for this 2021 year, Govt. Launched a new dedicated portal for procurement of grains from farmers at a minimum support price (MSP).

In the midst of the coronovirus (Kovid-19) epidemic, all rice distribution operations in Punjab will be managed and monitored online. This includes allocation, registration and physical verification of rice mills under the new Punjab Custom Milling Policy for paddy for the Kharif season. The state cabinet has approved this new policy to ensure uninterrupted milling of paddy and delivery of rice from more than 4,150 mills operating in the state to the central pool.

Government of Punjab 170 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy is expected to be procured during the Kharif season. The total area under paddy sowing this year is 26.6 lakh hectares as compared to 29.2 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation last year.

Punjab Anaaj Kharid Portal – Aarthiya / Miller Apply Online

Punjab State Government has launched a dedicated portal https://www.anaajkharid.in/ All the important monitoring of stock will be done online from now on, except for the whole year purchase campaign for paddy procurement i.e. allocation of mills, registration of them, application of release order and submission of fees. In this article, we will tell you how to implement the entire ARTHIA / MILLER online process.

Arjia license online registration form aaajkharid.in

Before creating the Aarthia online registration form, applicants can scan their canceled check, license copy and PAN copy. Keep the mobile number and email address with you as the username / password will be sent to this registered email / mobile number. Allocated license against mobile. It will not be displayed whether the user can edit the license details or add an existing license. Once the license is verified, the license holder will get the information through sms. Below is the complete process to fill the Aarthia online registration form on the Punjab Anaj Kharid portal.

Phase 1: First, visit the official website of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs https://www.anaajkharid.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click on "ARTHIA REGISTRATION"Tab as shown below: –

Anarajkir Portal Aarthia Registration Login

step 3: In a new window, read the general instructions and enter the mobile number and click “search“Tab. An OTP will be received on the given mobile number, verify it to proceed.

Punjab Grain Kharid Portal Aarthia Registration

step 4: Later, Aarthiya License Online Registration Form 2021 It will appear as shown below: –

Punjab Aarthiya Online Registration Form

Step 5: Here applicants can fill all the necessary details like details of district, market committee, firm name, license number, tin number, PAN number, shop number, mobile number, e-mail ID, constitution, license validity date, bank details. Proprietor.

Step 6: Finally, applicants can click on "PresentedButton to complete the process of filling the Arthia license online registration form.

Uploading supporting documents like canceled checks, license copy and PAN copy, submission of Aarthia online registration form is mandatory. Applicants are required to take a printout of the completed registration form for any future reference. Apart from this, applicants can also login using the username and password obtained on successful registration.

Miller online registration form on Anarajkir portal

Below is the complete process to fill the Miller online registration form on Anajarkid portal: –

Phase 1: First of all, see the official website of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs at https://www.anaajkharid.in/.

stage 2: On the homepage, click on "Miller registration"Tab as shown below: –

Grain purchase portal miller registration login

step 3: In a new window, applying for provisional permission for new rice mill, improvement / determination of capacity of rice mill, final registration of new rice mill, change in constitution of already registered rice mill and allocation of rice mill Read the instructions. Then click “For new registration – RegistrationThe tab as shown below.

Punjab New Rice Mill Registration

step 4: In a new window, online application is available for obtaining provisional permission for establishment of new rice mill / final registration of new mill in Punjab, where applicants can select the appropriate checkbox.

Step 5: On selecting "Apply for provisional permission or final registration of new rice millCheckbox, related new Rice Mill Provisional Permission / Final Registration Online form will be applicable as shown here.

Apply new rice mill provisional permission / final registration online form

Step 6: Here applicant millers enter their basic details such as district name, milling center, mill name, mill pan number, GST number, milling type, latitude, longitude, e-mail address, mobile number, address of proposed rice mill premises, address can do. Correspondence.

Step 7: Finally, applicants can click on "Presented"Button for obtaining provisional permission or final registration for new rice mill."

It is important to note that for Miller registration, applicants can only verify a mobile number that they have. The applicant should be able to receive an SMS on the mobile number he / she is trying to verify.

New Punjab Custom Milling Policy Implementation

As per the new Punjab custom milling policy, all rice distribution operations will be managed and monitored online. This includes allocation, registration and physical verification of rice mills under the new Punjab Custom Milling Policy for paddy for the 2021-22 kharif season. Various state procurement agencies including Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC), Rice-Millers and other stakeholders will work and negotiate the new Punjab Grain Kharid portal.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Punjab will act as the nodal department for the implementation of the new policy. In this Punjab Custom Milling Policy, the only criterion for the allocation of free paddy to the mills this season will be the performance of Miller in the previous year i.e. Kharif Marketing Season 2020-2021.

Incentives to mills for paddy delivery / milling

The mills will be provided additional percentage-wise incentives as per the date of delivery of rice against milling of custom milling paddy including RO paddy in the previous year. The incentive amount under the new Punjab Custom Milling Policy is given below: –

Rice Mills, which had completed its milling by 31 January 2021, will be eligible for an additional 15% of the free paddy available in 2020-21. Those who had completed delivery of rice by 28 February 2021 will get an additional 10% free paddy.

Bank Guarantee Enhanced by Punjab Government. For grain kharid

The Punjab government has also extended the bank guarantee to protect the shares. Millers will be required to furnish an increased bank guarantee equal to 10% of the acquisition cost of free paddy allocated above 3,000 MT (MTT). This is against the 5% on 5,000 MT given by the state government in FY 2020. Lowering the limit of depositing bank guarantees would bring an additional 1,000 under direct monitoring. Additionally, a miller has to purchase a minimum of 150 metric tons of paddy in his own account or deposit an amount of Rs 5 lakh (non-refundable) in the state treasury and Rs. 5 lakh as online refundable security in Pungrain account.

RO paddy under the scope of custom milling security

Another way to prevent any paddy diversion is to bring RO paddy under the ambit of Custom Milling Security (CMR). From now on, the millers will be required to deposit Rs. 125 for each metric ton for each paddy stored or portion, including RO paddy, with the agency concerned. To deal with the issue of moisture content in CMR, the policy prescribes mandatory installation of dryers and sortexes in case of a new mill and / or capacity increase. The Food Corporation of India has a target of custom milling of paddy and all appropriate rice by 31 March 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here are the most frequently asked questions about the New Punjab Grain Kharid Portal: –

What is the official website for Punjab Anaz Kharid portal The official website to access the Punjab Anaz Kharid portal is https://www.anaajkharid.in/ Loading... Who can register and login on AnajKharid portal Both Aarthia as well as Miller can register on the grain Kharid portal in the state of Punjab Loading... What is the new Punjab custom milling policy All rice distribution operations in Punjab will be managed and monitored online including allocation, registration and physical verification of rice mills under the new Punjab Custom Milling Policy. Loading... Is this portal applicable for the procurement of paddy for the current season? Yes, the new portal for the procurement of paddy for the 2021-22 kharif season will remain in force. Loading... What is the starting date for the purchase of 2021 paddy in Punjab Government of Punjab It is expected to purchase 170 lakh metric tons (MT) of paddy during the season starting from 1 October 2021. Loading... What is the helpline number for Aarthia license registration The helpline number for Aarthia license registration is 7743011156, 7743011157 and email id [email protected] Loading... For what purpose can millers register on the Grain Kharar portal Millers can apply for provisional permission for new rice mill, increase / fixation of capacity of rice mill, final registration of new rice mill, change in constitution of pre-registered rice mill and allocation of rice mill Huh. Loading... How much incentive will be given to rice mills for paddy delivery / milling Rice mills which had completed their milling by 31 January 2021 would be eligible for 15% additional paddy in 2020-21. In addition, those who had completed delivery of rice by 28 February 2021 will get 10% additional paddy. Loading...

For more information, visit the official Punjab Grain Kharid portal www.anaajkharid.in

