Punjab Electricity Board Recruitment 2021 Clerk, Lineman 2632 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Junior Engineer / Electrical, Assistant Sub Station Attendant Vacancy at 2632 posts.
brief information: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Ltd. Has issued Latest notification for PSPCL Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Junior Engineer / Electrical, Assistant Sub Station Attendant Vacancy On 2632 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website pspcl.in 15/03/2021.

Those candidates are interested in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria Punjab Bijli Board Notification Punjab Bijli Board Clerk Jobs apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification for PSPCL. Punjab Electricity Board Online Form 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Other Details PSPCL Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Process, PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2021, Application Fee and Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Accountant, JE, Attendant Jobs in PSPCL How to apply are given below.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Recruitment 2021
PSPCL Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 10th, 12th class, graduation or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 20/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 15/03/2021.
Application fee

  • All categories except Scheduled Caste and Person with Disability Rupee. 1000 / – Rs.
  • Sc class Rupee. 400 / – Rs.
  • handicapped people Rupee. 500 / – Rs.
pay scale

  • Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Junior Engineer / Electrical, Assistant Sub Station Attendant Post Salary Rupee. 6400-34800 / –
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 42 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Punjab.
PSPCL Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 2632 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
