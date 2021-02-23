Punjab Electricity Board Recruitment 2021 Clerk, Lineman 2632 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Junior Engineer / Electrical, Assistant Sub Station Attendant Vacancy at 2632 posts.

brief information: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Ltd. Has issued Latest notification for PSPCL Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Junior Engineer / Electrical, Assistant Sub Station Attendant Vacancy On 2632 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website pspcl.in 15/03/2021.

PSPCL Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 2632 Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Accountant, JE, Attendant Posts

Those candidates are interested in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria Punjab Bijli Board Notification Punjab Bijli Board Clerk Jobs apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification for PSPCL. Punjab Electricity Board Online Form 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Other Details PSPCL Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Process, PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2021, Application Fee and Assistant Lineman, Clerk, Accountant, JE, Attendant Jobs in PSPCL How to apply are given below.