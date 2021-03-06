Punjab Grain Purchase Portal: anaajkharid.in, online registration, registration process

Punjab Grain Kharid Portal Online, Punjab Grain Procurement Portal Online Application @ anaajkharid.in Portal Registration, What is Punjab Grain Purchase PortalThe In this article you will be informed about the process of registration on online grain purchase portal. Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Punjab to deal with the problems faced by the government on selling the grains of the farmers. Punjab Grain Kharid Portal Has introduced.

In our country, farmers are very worried about selling their food grains. An online portal has been started in many states to solve this problem. With the use of these portals, grains can be sold very easily. In this sequence, the Punjab Government has also launched the Grain Purchase Portal for e-procurement of food grains. Here in this article we Punjab Grain Kharid Portal Will share complete details about, online application process and important information.

anaajkharid.in – What is Punjab Grain Purchase Portal?

Punjab Anaaj Kharid Portal has been launched by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of Punjab. Through this portal, the state government will work to procure money from farmers. For the farmers of Punjab anaajkharid.in The portal will undertake e-procurement of food grains. Through this portal, the allocation of mills and their registration will also be done online and many other processes can also be completed.

Here in this article, we will share information on the flour mill mill registration and the steps of the process of arthritic registration and miller registration on the Punjab Grain Procurement Portal. All those farmers who want to register Arthiya and Miller on online grain purchase portal will have to read this article in full from beginning to end. Both types of registration information will be shared with you in this article.

Punjab Grain Kharid Portal 2020 Online Application

The process of online registration for paddy purchase has been started on the www.anaajkharid.in portal launched by the Punjab government. The Punjab Government’s Consumer Affairs and Food Supplies Department of Punjab wants to revive the PDS. In this sequence, the Anaj Purchase Portal has been started for the purchase of online paddy. This digital platform will streamline registration as well as grain procurement processes.

Salient features of Punjab Anaz Kharid Portal

Name of the scheme Punjab Grain Purchase Portal Started By the government of punjab Beneficiary Farmer Registration process Online an objective Online purchase of paddy Benefit Smooth distribution of food items category By the government of punjab official website www.anaajkharid.in/

Punjab Grain Purchase Portal Of an objective

The main reason for launching this portal, launched in collaboration with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Punjab, is the smooth distribution of food items. This portal has been dedicated to farmers applying for Arthiya, flour mill mill. Punjab Grain Purchase Portal Through this, many problems of farmers will be solved, only those registered on this portal will be able to sell paddy online.

Punjab Anaz Kharid Portal Features and Benefits

By the government of punjab Grain Purchase Portal Has been launched which will be operated by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Punjab.

Has been launched which will be operated by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Punjab. Through this portal, the government will do the work of procuring paddy from the online mode.

This year, the Punjab government will purchase about 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers, which will help farmers and millers to get food grains.

The proper function of the websites is to assist the state authority to maintain the smooth functioning of the public distribution system of food grains.

To take advantage of the services offered on the Punjab Grain Purchase Portal, farmers will have to register themselves on this portal.

This portal will be completely dedicated to farmers applying for Arthiya, flour mill mill. Punjab Grain Kharid Portal Through this, it will be ensured that there is a smooth distribution of fertilizers in the state.

Punjab Grain Purchase Portal Eligibility for application

To apply on the Punjab Grain Purchase Portal, you will have to fulfill certain eligibility criteria given.

Only permanent farmers of Punjab Grain Kharid Portal Are eligible to apply to.

Are eligible to apply to. All those farmers who have details of income and crop production can apply for e-purchase of food grains on the online portal.

To apply on this portal, it is mandatory for the applicant to fulfill the guidelines set by the government.

Punjab Grain Procurement Portal Details of important documents

Aadhar card

Residential certificate

Pan card copy

Cancell check

Ration card copy

Passport size photo

Income certificate license copy

Punjab Grain Purchase Portal On Arthea Registration how doThe

You can register Punjab Grain Purchase Portal Arthiya by following some easy steps. For this, you have to follow the easy steps given –

First of all your Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Punjab official website will go on.

On the homepage of the website you will find “ Arthiya Registration (Meaning registration).

(Meaning registration). After this, a new page will open in front of you, on this page you have to enter your mobile number in the space provided.

You will receive an OTP on your mobile phone, by filling this OTP in the designated space “ Keep going Click on the button of “.

Click on the button of “. Now a new page will open in front of you, here you have to fill your name, pen number, license number, email id etc. in the registration form.

After this you have to upload the cancellation check, license copy photo, pen copy in the given space. Now the bank details have to be filled in the bank details section and fill the details of the proprietor.

After checking all the details you will see “PresentedClick on the button of “. Now you will get an acknowledgment number.

flour Mill The mill Of for Registration how doThe

You can register for the flour mill mill by following a few easy steps. For this, you have to follow the easy steps given –

First of all your Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. On the homepage of the website you will find “Miller registration (Grain Purchase) “section.

After you click on this section, another page will open. If you are a new user on this page, Registration Click on the section of “.

Click on the section of “. If you have already registered on the portal anaajkharid.in, then directly “ log in Click on the section of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you, here you will be given two options. Apply for provisional permission Nice Rice Mill’s final registration

Click on the section of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you, here you will be given two options.

Choose one of the options according to your requirement, after which a new page will open in front of you. On this page you will see a registration form.

You have to fill all the required details in this registration form such as: – By filling your name, residential address, etc.PresentedClick on the button of “.

After you click on the submit button, the registration process for Grain Purchase Portal flour mill mill will be completed.

anaajkharid.in Portal Login how doThe

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Punjab.

In the menu on the homepage of the website, you Login Option will appear, you have to click on this option. After clicking on this option, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page you will see the login form, you will have to fill the username, password and captcha code in this login form.log inClick on the button of “. Thus you can login on the Punjab Grain Purchase Portal (anaajkharid.in).

contact information

In this article Punjab Grain Purchase Portal All important information related to it has been shared. If you are facing any problem at the time of registration for flour mill mill or at the time of Punjab Anaaj Kharid Portal Registration, then you can get the solution of your problem by contacting the officials through the helpline number email id.

Helpline Number- 7743011156, 7743011157

Email ID- [email protected]

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Punjab Grain Purchase Portal (anaajkharid.in) beneficial.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.