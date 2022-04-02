Punjab House passes resolution reiterating claim on Chandigarh

The Punjab Assembly Friday passed a resolution reiterating state’s claim on Chandigarh, the capital it shares jointly with Haryana, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of “trying to upset this balance” in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets “through many of its recent actions”. The resolution, moved by Mann, was passed by the House by a voice vote in the absence of the two BJP legislators, who had earlier staged a walkout.
The one-day special session of the Assembly was called days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh. On March 29, The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification stating that employees of Chandigarh UT administration will get same…
Read Full News