Punjab House passes resolution reiterating claim on Chandigarh

The Punjab Assembly Friday passed a resolution reiterating state’s claim on Chandigarh, the capital it shares jointly with Haryana, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of “trying to upset this balance” in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets “through many of its recent actions”. The resolution, moved by Mann, was passed by the House by a voice vote in the absence of the two BJP legislators, who had earlier staged a walkout.