New Delhi: IPL 2022: Two players made their debut for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Batsman Jitesh Sharma got a chance in the team instead of Raj Angad Bawa and bowler Vaibhav Arora in place of Harpreet Brar. While batting, Jitesh Sharma played a brilliant innings of 26 runs in 17 balls. During this his straight rate was 152.94…