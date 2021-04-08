Punjab Kings team to win IPL Trophy for the first time with major changes – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

IPL team Punjab, which failed to make it to the playoffs in the last six seasons of the IPL, is going to enter the IPL this time with a changed name. The Punjab Kings team will not only want to make a place in the play-offs in IPL 2021, but the team will also try to capture the IPL trophy for the first time this time. The Punjab Kings team was close to making it to the playoffs in the IPL 2020, but in the end they had to face defeat against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings and their hopes of reaching the playoffs were shattered. Punjab’s team was sixth in the last season. The Punjab Kings team has changed the name of the team this season and it is expected that it will give them some benefit.

The biggest challenge for him this season is the power hitting in the batting order, especially at the end of the innings. Captain Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle did well in the last season, due to which their top order is strong but they had to struggle in the middle order. Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was disappointed last season due to which the team released him for this season. Glean Maxwell will play for Royal Challenger Bangalore this season. However, this time Punjab bought many players in the players’ auction, which will not only strengthen their middle order and lower order, but will also help them in the fast bowling attack. Punjab has included World No. 1 T20 batsman David Malan of England and Shah Rukh Khan who have done better in Mushtaq Ali T20. Apart from this, he has taken Australian fast bowler Jae Richardson for Rs 14 crore and Riley Meredith for eight crore rupees. Punjab also took all-rounder Moises Henriques, who performed better in the series against India.

The problem for the Punjab Kings is the equation because only four foreign players are allowed to play in any team in the IPL. His bowling attack is balanced due to the presence of Indian players. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin did better in the previous season. There is also a fact that Anil Kumble, former spinner of Team India, is the director of its cricket operation, which is giving better guidance to the spinners. In the fast bowling attack, he has bowlers like Mohammed Shami, who was the most successful bowler of Punjab Kings in the last season. He is making a comeback after getting injured due to which he was out of the three Tests in Australia and the entire series against England. Mohammed Shami had recently assured of a spectacular comeback during an interview. Meanwhile, the leadership of KL Rahul will also be worth watching. Rahul did not perform well in the T20 series against England. Former Team India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul’s leadership at the end of last season. Punjab Kings will have their first match in this season with Rajasthan Royals on 12 April.