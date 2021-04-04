Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021 (678 Posts) Edu. Dept. Apply Online – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Punjab Education Recruitment Board Vacancy 2021 for 678 Posts of Lecturer & Backlog Lecturer Punjab Dept. of School Education Lecturer Apply Online 2021 Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021

Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following 678 posts of Lecturer. Candidates Can Check the Vacancy Details, Age Limit & Other Related Information From Below……

Origination Name Punjab Education Recruitment Board Name of Post Lecturers Backlog, Lecturers & Master Cadre Backlog No. of Vacancy 678 Posts Selection Process Mention in Below Advertisement Exam Date — Dates for Lecturers Backlog & Lecturers 02.04.2021

to

26.04.2021 Dates for Master Cadre Backlog 01.04.2021

to

21.04.2021

Details of Vacancy :

Lecturers Backlog – 352 Posts

Lecturers – 191 Posts

Master Cadre Backlog – 135 Posts

Age Limit :

Lecturers Backlog & Lecturers – The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 37 years As on 01.01.2019.

Master Cadre Backlog – The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 47 years As on 01.01.2019.

Pay Scale :

Name of the Post Scales as per 5’o Pay commission as on 01.01.2006 and as per table duly notified in 2009 Pay scale/ matrix as per 7th Central Pay Commission. Lecturers 10300-34800+4200 GP Rs.35400/- Maters 10300-34800+3600 GP Rs.35400/

Lecturers Backlog & Lecturers –

Education Qualification :

Lecturers Backlog & Lecturers –

“should have passed M.Sc./ M.Com/ PG in Related Subject or any other equivalent qualification, but equivalency certificate should be given by the concerned University or Institution at least with 55% marks and should have passed B.Ed. with teaching subject Science from a recognized University Institution as per guidelines of University Grants Commission. “

Master Cadre Backlog –

Should have passed Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates md 44% marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and Physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Particular Subject as subject for three years of Graduation; and Should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Particular Subject as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission.

Application Fee :

General and other category candidates – Rs.1000/ –

Reserve Category (SC / ST) – 500/-

Ex-serviceman – Nil

Mode Of Payment :

Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

How to Apply :

There are many candidates who wants to apply for these Posts. So, Here we are providing the Detailed Steps to Apply Online for these Posts. Candidates can apply for these Steps by following these Simple Steps.

Steps to Apply Online for Punjab Lecturer Recruitment :

Visit the Official Website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board.

Click on Recruitment Tab Option.

Click on On – going Vacancies for the Given Posts..

Click on Online Application.

Click on New User & Register Yourself.

Fill All the Required Details.

Click on Final Submission.

Take a Print out of Application.

Selection Process :

Mention in Detailed Notification

Particulars Dates for Lecturers Backlog & Lecturers Dates for Master Cadre Backlog Application Submission Start Date 02.04.2021 01.04.2021 Last Date to Apply Online 26.04.2021 21.04.2021

Important Link Area for Punjab Lecturer Recruitment :