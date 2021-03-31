LATEST

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Merit List Cut Off Marks – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Merit List Cut Off Marks

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Check Punjab Police Constable District Police, Armed Cadre PMT PST Result 2021 List of Qualified Candidates, Marks Latest result Updates Punjab Police Constable (Male/Female), Head Constable, Sub Inspector (SI) & Various Other Post Exam Results 2021-2022

Contents hide
1 Punjab Police Constable Result 2021
2 About Recruitment :-
3 About Punjab Police Constable PMT/PET Test :-
4 About Punjab Police Constable Result :-
4.1 How To Check Punjab Police Constable PMT/PET Exam Result :-
4.2 10+2 Marks of Qualified Candidates :-
5 About Punjab Police Constable Selection Process :
6 Important Links for Punjab Police Constable Syllabus
7 Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Merit List Cut Off Marks
Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Merit List Cut Off Marks

Latest Updated On 28-March-2021: Punjab Police Department will Soon Release PMT / PET Physical Examination Result & Selected Candidates List On their Official website, Candidates Stay Connected with us for all Latest Official Updates…

About Recruitment :-

Punjab Police Recruitment Board has recently announced the Vacancies for the Constable (Male/Female), Head Constable, Sub Inspector (SI) Male and Female & Various Other. and Invited the Online Applications for the Same. Total Number of Vacancies for the Posts of Constable was Approx 10,000 Posts. Many Interested and Eligible Candidates applied online for these Posts. As per the selection process, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) was conducted at very first. The physical test of the constable was scheduled in the month of July 2021. The Process of Submission of Online Applications for these Posts was started from –/–/2021 and the Last date to Apply for these Posts was –/–/2021. Check the other Detail from below.

Origination Name Punjab Recruitment Department
Name of Post Constable (Male and Female),
Head Constable,
Sub Inspector (SI) Male and Female & Various Other.
Selection Process 1. Physical Measurements
2. Physical Efficiency Test
3. Marks of 10th & 12th
4. Interview
5. Merit List
Result Declaration Date –/–/2021 (Available Shortly)
Result Status Available Soon

About Punjab Police Constable PMT/PET Test :-

Punjab Police had organized Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test for Recruitment of Constable under District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre under Common Recruitment Test. Candidates who gave PST/ PET are now waiting for their Result. News for the candidates is that Punjab Police will Soon declare the Result of Constable Physical Exam 2021.

About Punjab Police Constable Result :-

Candidates who applied for the Posts of Constable (Male/Female), Head Constable, Sub Inspector (SI) Male and Female & Various Other in Punjab Police Recruitment and gave their PMT/ PET Physical Exam successfully on –/–/2021 and now all the candidates are waiting for the Results. Candidates are Searching and Enquiring about the Physical Exam Results from the Various Sources. Though the Result is not declared yet, But soon it will release on their official website of Punjab Police Department. Candidates Stay Connected with us & keep visiting the Punjab Police website for updates regarding Result : https://punjabpolice.gov.in or they can download the same form the link given below.

How To Check Punjab Police Constable PMT/PET Exam Result :-

1. Candidates visit the official website of Punjab Police Department.
2. Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen.
3. Now Find the “Download Physical Exam Result” Option.
4. Now Here You Will Get the PMT PET Download Result Option.
5. Click on Download Result Option submit.
6. Download and Print the Result for future references.

10+2 Marks of Qualified Candidates :-

Punjab Police Will Soon upload 10+2 Exam Marks for Qualified Candidates. Merit is prepared based on Marks of 10+2 Exam. So Candidates can check their Marks. If they want to make any corrections, they can do that. List of Nodal Centres to Rectify Marks in given below…

NOTE : Allocation between District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre will be made on the basis of Option given by the candidate and the Merit position obtained by the candidate in the State wide Combined Merit list.

About Punjab Police Constable Selection Process :

The Punjab Police Department Will Complete the Various Constable Recruitment Based on this Following Procedure :-

  • Physical Measurements Test
  • Physical Efficiency Test
  • Marks of 10th & 12th
  • Interview
  • Merit List

Important Note:-

  • Candidates who declare to qualify in the Physical Exam have to appear for an Interview.
  • Date & Schedule will be announced Shortly for Constable Post.

Final Words :

All the Candidates are Advised to be in touch with the Official Website to got the Information Regarding Punjab Police Constable Exam Syllabus, PMT PST Admit Card & Other Related Information. Also the Candidates Can Bookmark us (https://sarkariaresult.com) by Pressing Ctrl+D.

Important Links for Punjab Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates facing any problem in understanding the Punjab Police Constable Syllabus 2021 can comment in the comment box given at below.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

When will Punjab Police Constable PET / PMT Final Result declare?

It Will be Declare Soon.

How to Download Punjab Police Constable PET / PMT Exam Result 2021?

1. Candidates visit the official website of Punjab Police Department.
2. Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen.

3. Now Find the “Download Physical Exam Result” Option.

4. Now Here You Will Get the PMT PET Download Result Option.
5. Click on Download Result Option submit.
6. Download and Print the Result for future references.

What are the cut off marks for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment?

The candidates are requested to kindly refer to the relevant notification available on official website for the same.

How to calculate Punjab Police Constable cut off score/Normalization method/ Equipercentile method?

The candidates are requested to refer to the relevant clause of the advertisement available on official website of Punjab Police for the same.

From where we can download the PET / PMT Final Result?

You can download the result from the official website or you can download the same from the above mentioned link. https://punjabpolice.gov.in

When will the waiting list be released? (Reserve list)/ Not to hold further Exam till the wait list is exhausted?

The candidates are requested to kindly refer to the relevant notification available on official website. Validity of reserve list is clearly mentioned. No query in this regard shall be entertained.

What is The Official website link to Check Punjab Police Constable Physical Exam Result 2021?

Candidates can Bookmark this Official website Link to Check and Download All result Of Punjab Police Constable Examination : https://punjabpolice.gov.in

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top