Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Merit List Cut Off Marks – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Check Punjab Police Constable District Police, Armed Cadre PMT PST Result 2021 List of Qualified Candidates, Marks Latest result Updates Punjab Police Constable (Male/Female), Head Constable, Sub Inspector (SI) & Various Other Post Exam Results 2021-2022

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021

Latest Updated On 28-March-2021: Punjab Police Department will Soon Release PMT / PET Physical Examination Result & Selected Candidates List On their Official website, Candidates Stay Connected with us for all Latest Official Updates…

About Recruitment :-

Punjab Police Recruitment Board has recently announced the Vacancies for the Constable (Male/Female), Head Constable, Sub Inspector (SI) Male and Female & Various Other. and Invited the Online Applications for the Same. Total Number of Vacancies for the Posts of Constable was Approx 10,000 Posts. Many Interested and Eligible Candidates applied online for these Posts. As per the selection process, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) was conducted at very first. The physical test of the constable was scheduled in the month of July 2021. The Process of Submission of Online Applications for these Posts was started from –/–/2021 and the Last date to Apply for these Posts was –/–/2021. Check the other Detail from below.

Origination Name Punjab Recruitment Department Name of Post Constable (Male and Female),

Head Constable,

Sub Inspector (SI) Male and Female & Various Other. Selection Process 1. Physical Measurements

2. Physical Efficiency Test

3. Marks of 10th & 12th

4. Interview

5. Merit List Result Declaration Date –/–/2021 (Available Shortly) Result Status Available Soon

About Punjab Police Constable PMT/PET Test :-

Punjab Police had organized Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test for Recruitment of Constable under District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre under Common Recruitment Test. Candidates who gave PST/ PET are now waiting for their Result. News for the candidates is that Punjab Police will Soon declare the Result of Constable Physical Exam 2021.

About Punjab Police Constable Result :-

Candidates who applied for the Posts of Constable (Male/Female), Head Constable, Sub Inspector (SI) Male and Female & Various Other in Punjab Police Recruitment and gave their PMT/ PET Physical Exam successfully on –/–/2021 and now all the candidates are waiting for the Results. Candidates are Searching and Enquiring about the Physical Exam Results from the Various Sources. Though the Result is not declared yet, But soon it will release on their official website of Punjab Police Department. Candidates Stay Connected with us & keep visiting the Punjab Police website for updates regarding Result : https://punjabpolice.gov.in or they can download the same form the link given below.

How To Check Punjab Police Constable PMT/PET Exam Result :-

1. Candidates visit the official website of Punjab Police Department.

2. Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen.

3. Now Find the “Download Physical Exam Result” Option.

4. Now Here You Will Get the PMT PET Download Result Option.

5. Click on Download Result Option submit.

6. Download and Print the Result for future references.

Punjab Police Will Soon upload 10+2 Exam Marks for Qualified Candidates. Merit is prepared based on Marks of 10+2 Exam. So Candidates can check their Marks. If they want to make any corrections, they can do that. List of Nodal Centres to Rectify Marks in given below…

NOTE : Allocation between District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre will be made on the basis of Option given by the candidate and the Merit position obtained by the candidate in the State wide Combined Merit list.

About Punjab Police Constable Selection Process :

The Punjab Police Department Will Complete the Various Constable Recruitment Based on this Following Procedure :-

Physical Measurements Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Marks of 10th & 12th

Interview

Merit List

Important Note:-

Candidates who declare to qualify in the Physical Exam have to appear for an Interview.

Date & Schedule will be announced Shortly for Constable Post.

Final Words :

All the Candidates are Advised to be in touch with the Official Website to got the Information Regarding Punjab Police Constable Exam Syllabus, PMT PST Admit Card & Other Related Information. Also the Candidates Can Bookmark us (https://sarkariaresult.com) by Pressing Ctrl+D.

Candidates facing any problem in understanding the Punjab Police Constable Syllabus 2021 can comment in the comment box given at below.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)