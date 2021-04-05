ENTERTAINMENT

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 at punjabpolice.gov.in Apply Online For Constable 6435 Vacancies

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 has been announced on the official website on 5th April. The interested candidate can visit the official website to check the vacancy. The Punjab police has announced the recruitment for various constable posts. The candidates from anywhere in Idia can apply for this recruitment. The candidate should hold Indian citizenship for this recruitment. For Head Constable and Sub Inspector (Male and Female) age shouldn’t be more than 28 years. For Constable (Male and Female) posts, the maximum age should be 28 years. The age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category (Male and Female) candidates will be revealed soon on the official website. Steps to apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

  • Visit the official website of Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 i.e www.punjabpolice.gov.in
  • Generate a registration id and password on the Recruitment page to apply online
  • The application form will, then fill in the personal information, academic details and attach a passport size photograph, and scan a copy of the candidate’s signature
  • Read the application form before submitting
  • Pay the examination fee and submit the online application form
  • Download the PDF and take a  print out for the future reference

Candidates who have passed their 10th standard and 12th standard from any recognized board can apply for this recruitment. They need to fill in the accurate details while submitting the online application form. The selection process for Headd Constable and Sub Inspector will be held in 2 steps. The first step will be the online examination, if candidates qualify for the online test they will be called for a Physical test. After qualifying for the physical test, they will be called for the running test.

The male candidates have to pass the 1600 meters of the race and the female candidate will appear for the 600-meter race. The second test will be the candidate’s height measurement. The height of male candidates should be 5 feet 7 inch and female candidates of height 5 feet 2 inches can apply for this recruitment. After qualifying for the physcial test, candidates will be selected for the personal interview. The selection will be based on the merit list. The pay scale of the Punjab Police Constable will be Rs. 5200/- to  Rs. 20,200/-.

The salary of Sub Inspector will be Rs.10,300/- to Rs. 34,800/-. The officials haven’t announced the last date of submitting the online application. The online application will be filled for 435 vacancies in various departments in Punjab Police. Further details regarding the recruitment will be available on the website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

