Punjab PSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 50 Posts to Conclude in 5 Days- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Punjab PSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021

– PC : My Result Plus

Punjab PSC recruitment process to conclude soon for the posts of 50 Sub Divisional Engineer in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab. B.E/ B.Tech pass can apply before April 7, 2021.

Punjab PSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Sub Divisional Engineer

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 47600/-

PPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Degree in Engineering in Civil or Mechanical from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

Application Fee: Application fee deposited by Bank Challan through any branch State Bank of India

For SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 1125/-

For Ex-Servicemen of Punjab state only: 500/-

For All Others Categories: 3000/-

For Physically Handicapped, Punjab State only: 1750/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 18, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 07, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 15, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at ppsc.gov.in from March 18, 2021, to April 07, 2021.

PPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Punjab

PPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test & Interview.

PPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification: ppsc.gov.in