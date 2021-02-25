Punjab Ration Card List 2021: EPDS Ration Card Status, Ration Card List

Ration Card List Punjab 2021. Punjab APL and BPL Ration Card List 2021. Punjab Ration Card List EPDS | EPDS Punjab Ration Card Status

Punjab ration card list 2021 Has been released on the online portal of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. Citizens of Punjab, who have recently applied for the ration card, go online by visiting the official website of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ration Card List Can see This facility is a very good initiative of the state government. The citizens of Punjab will benefit greatly from this online facility.

Punjab ration card list 2021

Interested beneficiaries of the state Punjab Ration card list 2021 If you want to find your family name, then you can easily watch it online on your mobile from home. This ration card list is issued on the basis of income and family status (Issued on the basis of logo income and family status) Is According to this list, BPL ration cards are issued for families coming below the poverty line and APL ration cards are issued for those who live above the poor line. Today we will tell you how you Punjab ration card list 2021 I can see your name.

One Country One Ration Card Scheme

Ration Card 2021

Ration card You can also use it as your identity. Through the ration card, the citizens of the state are provided food items like rice, wheat, sugar, kerosene, etc. sent by the government to the ration shop every month at a discounted rate. The people of the state who are financially weak do not get enough food. Ration magazine You can buy them easily at cheaper rates through Ration card is very important for people below the poverty line mainly because they are unable to meet their basic needs.

Purpose of Punjab Ration Card List

Due to the Punjab Ration Card List 2021 available online, people can check their name and their family name in the Punjab Ration Card List through the Internet. For this, people will not have to visit any government office. So that their time will also be saved and they will not have to face difficulties.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)

Under the AAY scheme, the BPL are the poorest of the families. Under AAY, the beneficiaries will get 35-40 kg of essential commodities for a much lower price than the local market.

Priority Household (PHH)

Under the PHH scheme, families above BPL can apply. The scheme also has an income slab to apply for. We will notify you when the required number of items is available.

Ration The card Of type

Three types of ration cards are issued by all the state governments according to the economic status of the family in the state. We are going to provide you complete information through our article.

APL Ration card – APL ration has been issued for the families of the state who are living above the poverty line and their family income should be more than Rs 10,000. The APL ration card is provided by the government to those families in the state. Through these rations, these APL ration card holders can get food grains of up to 15 kg per month from the ration shop at discounted rates.

APL ration has been issued for the families of the state who are living above the poverty line and their family income should be more than Rs 10,000. The APL ration card is provided by the government to those families in the state. Through these rations, these APL ration card holders can get food grains of up to 15 kg per month from the ration shop at discounted rates. BPL Ration Card – The BPL ration card has been issued to the families of the state who are living below the poverty line. The annual income of BPL families should not be more than 10000. Through this ration card people of the state can buy up to 25 kg of food grains at affordable prices at ration shops.

The BPL ration card has been issued to the families of the state who are living below the poverty line. The annual income of BPL families should not be more than 10000. Through this ration card people of the state can buy up to 25 kg of food grains at affordable prices at ration shops. AY Ration Card – The AAY Ration Card has been issued to those families in the state who are very poor and have no income. Through this ration card, a family can buy up to 35 kg of grain at a cheaper rate from the ration shop every month.

Punjab Ration Card StateS

Card total 35,54,529 is Get cards 1,075 Probability card 0 Total Shops Is 17,272 Active shops 129 Bi-annual Transaction% 0.03 Bi-annual transaction 1,083 Today’s transactions 1,072 Cashless transaction 0

Benefit of punjab ration card list 2021

The ration card holders whose name will appear in this ration card list will be provided food items like wheat, sugar, rice, kerosene etc. at concessional rates.

Now people Ration Card List 2021 No government offices will have to visit to see it. Now people of the state can easily watch online while sitting at home.

No government offices will have to visit to see it. Now people of the state can easily watch online while sitting at home. The introduction of this online facility will also save the time of the citizens of Punjab.

this Ration card You can also apply for your Voter ID, Driving License.

You can also apply for your Voter ID, Driving License. All the ration card holders of the state can avail this scheme.

Bpl list

How to see Punjab Ration Card List 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of Punjab Ration card List If you want to see your and your family’s name, then follow the method given below.

First beneficiary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Official website Will have to go on. After going to the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page Month summary Click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select your district (Distirct).

After this, you have to select your Inspector.

Then you have to select the FPS ID. Then after that the list will open in which you will get information about EPDS Punjab. You can search your name in this ration card list.

How to see your family name in Punjab Ration Card List

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After this, on the home page Beneficiary Details Option will appear.

Option will appear. Click on this option. After this, the front page opens and then you have to fill your ration card number in the box provided.

After this, you will get the information of your family in the ration card list.

EPDS Ration Card Status how See

First of all you need EPDS Punjab Official website Have to go on

Have to go on After this, a form will open in front of you, in which you will have to choose your district, village, village, FPS etc.

After this, you have to click on View Report. After that you will get the complete details of ration card on the next page.

Login process

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page log in Have to click on the link.

As soon as you click on these links, a login form will open in front of you, in which the information asked by you will have to be filled.

Now you have to click on the login link.

This way you will be able to login.

Process to know stock details

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page you have to click on the link to FPS.

After that you Stock detail Will have to be selected.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select Allotted Month, District and XPS ID.

Now you have to submit and click on the button.

Stock details will be on your computer screen as soon as you click on the submit button.

Process of viewing sals register

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page you have to click on the link to FPS.

After that you Sales register Will have to be selected.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select Allotted Month, District and XPS ID.

Now you have to submit and click on the button.

Stock details will be on your computer screen as soon as you click on the submit button.

Active Inactive Shops Viewing Process

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page you have to click on the link to MIS.

After that you Active Inactive Shops Have to do a link to.

Now a new page will open in front of you, which will contain all the information related to active and electric shops.

FPS wise stock knowing process

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Fps wise stock Have to click on the link.

Have to click on the link. Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select the allotted platform.

After that you have to click on submit button.

FPS wise stock will be on your computer screen.

Process to know SPS status

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Fps status Have to click on the link.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the APS ID and click on the submit button.

Your FPS status will be on the computer screen.

Process to know the Ration draw status

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rc drawl status Have to click on the link.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select the Allotted Month, District and Inspector and click on the submit button.

The RC drawl status will be on the computer screen.

The process of knowing the beneficiary details

First of all you need Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System of Punjab official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Beneficial details Have to click on the link.

Now you will get a new bridge in front of you, in which you will have to submit and fill in the SRC number.

Beneficial details will be on your computer screen.

Process to know the date voice translation details

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select the district and select the date.

After that you have to click on submit button.

Date wise transaction details will be on your computer screen.

Helpline number

In this article, we have provided all the important information related to Punjab Ration Card List 2020. If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number. The helpline number is 180030011007