Punjab State Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Draw Results 13-03-2021 | Winner name list, ticket number

Complete details about Punjab State Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Draw Results

We are unveiling the good news for those who have bought the lottery for Punjab State Mahashivratri. It has been announced that the lottery draw result will be on 12 March 2021. It is also mentioned that interested people can book three or more tickets at no extra charge. In addition, the candidates will receive the lottery by post at the respective address. Please remember that the government only issues 10 lakh lotteries.

Interested candidates can visit the official portal and check the winner list online on the portal.

Punjab State Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Draw Results 13-03-2021

This article explains the online process to check the lottery draw result, winner’s name list and ticket number online on the official portal.

How to find Punjab State Mahashivratri lottery result online from ticket number @ punjabstatelotteries.gov.in

Check us step by step procedure to find lottery draw result online on official portal.

Go to the official portal of Punjab State Lottery.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click on the search lottery result on the same web page.

It then displays the following dialog box, as shown below.

Enter / Select Ticket Number, Category (Weekly, Monthly, Bumper) and Result Name.

It then displays the results of the respective lottery on the new web page.

Candidates can download the result and take a printout of the result for future references.

Check the date, time and venue details of Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Draw Result 13-03-2021.

The most awaited draw for the Punjab Mahashivratri draw will be held on 12-03-2021, Friday from 3:00 pm in Ludhiana.

Please remember that with prior notice by the organizing team, in rare cases the location and date may change.

Check Punjab Lottery Winner Name List Online

Let us see the process of checking the lottery winner list online on the portal.

Go to the official portal of Punjab Lottery Scheme.

It takes online users to the home page.

Scroll down the page below.

Here, applicants can see the list of recent winners on the page.

It displays the winners name, amount, ticket number and other details of the winners as shown below.

Watch punjab state lottery draw online

The Punjab State Lottery Committee has also allowed lottery buyers to view lottery draw results online. Check online process to see lottery draw result live.

Go to the official portal of Punjab Lottery Scheme.

It takes online users to the home page.

Click on the Watch Lottery Draw Live button on the same page.

After this the applicants land on the page below.

Click on Watch Live Draw.

Then it redirects candidates to the page below.

Applicants can watch the live draw online on the portal.

Punjab State Lottery Official Portal

Know:

VIT- TE-YOJANA BUILDING, PLOT NO 2,

Sector 33-A Chandigarh 160020

Phone no .: 0172-2660072, 2660202, 2660073

Fax: 0172-2660072

Email: punjabstatelotteries[at]gmail.com, director[dot]Lottery[at]Punjab[dot]Governance[dot]in

Punjab State Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Draw Frequently Asked Questions

Punjab State Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Draw Frequently Asked Questions

Who can buy lottery tickets online on Punjab State Lottery Portal? Anyone wishing to buy a lottery ticket can buy tickets online on the portal. I want to check if the lottery ticket is real or not. Can I check the authenticity of Punjab State Lottery Ticket Online? Yes, applicants can check the certification of lottery tickets Check if the ticket is genuine Options available on the home page. The Punjab lottery draw result is scheduled on 12-03-2021 at 3:00 PM in Ludhiana. Can I see live lottery result of Punjab State Lottery result on the portal? Yes, interested candidates can watch the live Punjab Lottery results live.