LATEST

Punjab team needs its big domestic batsman – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Punjab team needs its big domestic batsman - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Mates, allow us to let you know that within the IPL, the group of Punjab is as soon as once more seen in problem. Underneath the management of KL Rahul, the Punjab Kings have misplaced 3 out of their 4 matches performed within the 14th season of the league. In your info, tell us that even within the thirteenth season of IPL performed in UAE final 12 months, Punjab group’s efficiency within the opening matches was very unhealthy this time additionally the scenario is identical.

Out of those 4 matches, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Hooda have scored nicely in every match. In such a scenario, the group of Punjab wants their robust home batsman Mandeep Singh. Mandeep performed within the final IPL and he performed a couple of innings for the group in a couple of matches.

Mates IPL 2020 was extraordinarily tough for Mandeep Singh. One, attributable to Coronavirus, this season was performed within the United Arab Emirates. And through this time he received the information of his father’s demise. Because of stringent quarantine guidelines, Mandeep Singh determined to remain within the UAE and stay with the group. Mates, allow us to let you know that now that the group of Punjab has been defeated attributable to steady defeat within the present season, it additionally must make some adjustments within the group. In such a scenario, Mandeep Singh’s presence within the group can overcome his downside to some extent.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top