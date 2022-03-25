Punjabi pop star Daler Mehndi buys land in Metaverse, names it ‘Balle Balle Land’

new Delhi: Popular Indian singer Daler Mehndi has bought virtual land on the Metaverse platform named PartyNight and named it ‘Balle Balle Land’.

PartyNight is a Made-in-India venture and ‘Balle Balle Land’ is a creation of Hyderabad based game studio Gamitronics. The land was inaugurated on Holi.

Mehndi was chosen by PartyNight to perform on stage, which the company describes as “…digital parallel universe“runs on the blockchain. It also states that the platform can be used to “hang out with your friends as a customizable avatar and have fun exploring new worlds, …