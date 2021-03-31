ENTERTAINMENT

Punjabi Writer Taran Gujral Passes Away at The Age of 90 Check Her Wiki-Bio Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Taran Gujral Passes Away

A piece of very shocking news is coming that a very famous Punjabi Writer Taran Gural took her last breath on Wednesday. The news is very sad because of a very huge fanbase across the country and following the writer. When she took his last breath then she was in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. She was 90 and suffering from age-related issues for a long time. She was living with her two sons and family members. A very huge fan base is mourning over her demise and they sharing lots of pictures of the Punjabi Writer.

Taran Gujral Passes Away

She writes short stories and children’s literature. After that, Taran also dabbled in poetry and she got much love and appreciation from the audience. She was also considered as the soul of music gathering in Chandigarh. She was also very well-known at the places of Panchkula and Mohali. Now, her family members, friends, and fans are very upset after knowing the saddest news. Now, she will be always remembered by a very huge number of people. She is very well known for the Pothohar region of undivided Punjab and many people are very upset after the sad news hit the internet.

She has also witnessed two major displacements in her entire life. Her life was actually superb because she got much love from the entire audience and also collect many awards for her dedication towards music and writing. Her books and short stories purchased by millions of people and many fans are keeping her books and short stories very safe with themselves. At the time of partition in 1947 when Taran was a teenager. After that, the family settled in Kanpur, where Taran was married.

Later, she and her family had to migrate from Kanpur to Mohali after the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. Sadly, she living in Chandigarh for the past 15 years since her husband’s death. Now, she also took her last breath in her Chandigarh house. All the fans and many reputed personalities who know about her are mourning over her demise. Many people are upset when they get the news of her death. She containing a separate fanbase across the country but now her all fans and family members are upset and suffering from a very bad time. Our condolences to her family members and friends.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top