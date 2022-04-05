Punk icon Jordan Mooney has died at the age of 66 after losing a battle against cancer

Punk icon Jordan Mooney – best known for his work with the Sex Pistols – has died at the age of 66 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

Jordan – real name Pamela Rook – was an English model and was also famous for her collaborations with actress Vivienne Westwood.

Her family issued a statement saying she would be deeply saddened as the flood of tributes began.

He added: ‘Jordan (Pamela Rook) has left her mark on the planet, whether as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless award-winning cats.

‘She lived life to the fullest and remained true to herself and others throughout her life.

