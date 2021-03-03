‘Punky Brewster’ and ‘Save the Bell’? Reboot may crossover – TMT Daily

With reboot for both saved by the Bell And Punky Brewster Already launched on the streaming service Mayur, does this sign signify an epic crossover event between the two shows in the future for all indifferent fans? Apparently, Sole Moon Fry is fully on board with the idea. Find out what the possibilities are for this potential crossover between the two shows here.

How likely is this crossover?

Since reboot for both Punky Brewster And saved by the Bell are already Available on peacock With plans to continue for several seasons, many fans and critics believe that this potential crossover could actually turn into a reality – and Soleil Moon Fry agrees. Punky Brewster Star is not only fully on board with the idea, but she already puts her personal thoughts in the works.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Soleil Moon Fry was reminded of her role on “Screech’s Spaghetti Sauce”, season 4’s saved by the Bell: “Now, you were good friends with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and you first appeared saved by the Bell, And now there is one saved by the Bell Revival and a Punky Brewster Revival, and everything on the peacock, and everything must be kosher ”.

He was then asked what fans of the final question were all waiting for: “Can we see any crossover action?” In response, Star was eager to share that she was completely down to see this happen. Sole Moon Frye replied: “That’s what I’m saying. I like, oh my goodness. First of all, Mark-Paul is one of the wonderful friends of my childhood whom I love so much. Mario Lopez is my childhood friends. Is one of “.

The actress added: “I am like, we are all Elizabeth Berkeley, literally, we text back and forth. I like, just gotta be a crossover. I mean, I could totally see it. I’m just saying, you know, I have a lot of ideas. What about one Punky Brewster/ saved by the Bell Very special musical thing? How is it possible?”

you Hear this, peacockThe Frankly, this is not just what all indifferent fans want, but also what the stars of the show want from themselves. Take some notes and give people what they are asking for, Peacock.

Actually? A possible musical?

Would a musical really be a great idea? Apparently, it may be just for jokes so it can be taken with a grain of salt, but let’s speculate if it could actually be one day. Soleil Moon Frye admitted in the interview that she was not very much a singer. However, the return of ten episodes Punky Brewster On Peacock proved He had some skills in the dance department. Also – don’t forget that autotune also exists.

Entertainment Weekly Even planned in advance how they would envision this capability Punky Brewster/saved by the Bell The reboot crossover is happening, and it looks very interesting. The publication wrote: “Picture this: Zack Attack arrives again for an official farewell tour, but they need a guitarist, so they hire Punki’s ex-husband Travis Luna (Freddie Princes Jr.).”

“In this futuristic season, Punkey and Travis are back together and have decided to take the whole family on tour, so that they are not absent in their lives, like they were before when they were on the road”, Entertainment Weekly Added. Peacock Officer, we really hope you are listening.

–

What is the plan you Thought? Would like you Like to see this ability Punky Brewster And saved by the Bell Reboot Does the crossover turn into a reality? If so, do you want to watch a music episode, or do you have something better on your mind? Let us know your thoughts below.

