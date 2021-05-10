Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Renu gets kidnapped

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tukoji getting everyone checked at the gate. Yesha ji’s man gets an entry. He falls on the stairs. Renu sees a knife with him. She worries. Ahilya goes to meet Khanderao. He stays upset with her. She tries to talk to him. Yesha ji talks to his aide. Dhana ji tells him to kill the entire family along with Malhar. He thinks to even get Dwarka killed, else she will become a headache. Renu hears this. She thinks they are planning to kill Malhar. Dhana ji thinks I will get it my way, Malhar thinks I m loyal to him. Khanderao asks Ahilya to just go. She doesn’t go and asks him to have sweets.

She eats the sweets. She says I didn’t had such sweets before. She asks him to have it too, its made for him. He asks her to just leave. He says you stay here, I m going, you don’t listen to me. She says fine, I will go, wait, I will come after you to convince you. She follows. Renu says I have seen a man’s face, if I see the other one, then I can know it. Yesha ji sees Renu. Ahilya looks for Renu. Malhar asks Tukoji to get Khanderao for the puja in time. Ahilya goes looking for Renu. She asks for Renu. The man says it got late, Anusuya was worried, she asked me to get Renu. Ahilya says I thought she went to her home, she was here some time back, she is not here, I m also looking for her, where will she be. The man says I will go out and see.

Malhar asks what’s the matter. Ahilya says Renu is missing. He asks did she tell you anything, maybe she felt bad of someone’s words. She says no. He says don’t cry, I will go in search of her. Ahilya prays for Renu. Yesha ji says no one should get this girl, else we won’t stay safe. The man scolds Renu. He hides her from the guards. He threatens her.

Gautama goes to Khanderao and says Renu is missing, you know it and didn’t bother. He says she is Ahilya’s friend, Malhar will find her, I have sworn to not interfere in her problems. Gautama pacifies him. Tukoji says we will find Renu soon. Malhar says we have to find her, I have to get the entire haveli checked. Tukoji says you look worried, she is your responsibility. Malhar says yes, I can’t get careless towards my responsibility. Renu sees Malhar there and tries to sign.

Precap:

Ahilya says you are going to find Renu, shall I come along. Khanderao says no need. Gangoba says we didn’t get Renu. Ahilya stops the man. He takes Renu in the sack. The man threatens Renu.

