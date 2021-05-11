ENTERTAINMENT

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya finds Renu

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with the man hiding Renu. He says all the men work for us, Malhar can’t reach you. Ahilya asks shall I come with you to find Renu. Khanderao says no need, those who know horseriding can come. Gangoba says we didn’t find Renu anywhere, she can be inside the palace. Ahilya asks where would she be, did she fall asleep or faint. Khanderao says we will find her, I m not doing this hardwork for you, but for my mum. She asks can I come along now. He nods. They go. Renu cries and thinks what to do now, how to tell Ahilya that everyone’s lives are in danger. Goons take Renu in the sack. Yesha ji says we will keep that girl captive and think tomorrow about her, the palace will be in our control. Dhana ji says anything can happen in a night, if anyone sees that girl then…. Khanderao argues with Ahilya. He says you don’t know education or festive celebrations. She asks will the villagers get a right to study. Khanderao goes.

She stops the goons. Goon asks Renu not to move, else he will kill Ahilya. He takes the sack to hide Renu. Guard asks what’s in the sack. Goon lies. Guard asks him to go. Khanderao and Ahilya look for Renu. Goon runs away. Ahilya prays to find Renu. She stops Khanderao. She says we didn’t check this room, we will check if we had come once. They check the storeroom. He says there is nothing, come. They hear a sound. He asks what was that sound. Goon faints Renu and pushes her down. He goes. Khanderao and Ahilya see Renu fallen there. Ahilya asks Renu to get up, open her eyes. Malhar and everyone attend Renu. Doctor says this girl was scared, she will be fine until morning, let her rest here, it won’t be right to send her home.

Malhar says we will let Renu stay in Ahilya’s room. He asks Ahilya to sleep. The man says Khanderao and Ahilya would have caught me, I had to leave Renu, she won’t get conscious till morning, we won’t get a chance to tell our plan to anyone. Yesha ji says good, they didn’t get you. Ahilya thanks Khanderao. He says I did this for my mum, no one should blame her, I will be with you in puja, then I won’t come in front of you. He goes. Ahilya says I want to study, but I didn’t wish to upset him. She prays that they become friends again.


Precap:
Renu says everyone’s lives are in danger, you go and tell them. Ahilya takes her to Malhar. Ahilya alerts Malhar. Yesha ji tries to stab Malhar. Everyone gets shocked.

