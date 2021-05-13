Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Malhar suspects a traitor in family

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tukoji saying Gangoba has gone to find out about the attackers. Malhar asks him to come for a talk. Dhana ji says we all should talk at this time. Malhar says we will talk tomorrow in the darbar, you can go and take rest. Khanderao leaves. Gunu ji says he didn’t involve us in the talks, is there anything to worry, did he suspect us. Dhana ji says its tough to say anything, we killed Yesha ji on right time, Malhar won’t stay quiet, we need to stay alert, we have to keep an eye on Malhar. Khanderao says Malhar has declared me as the heir, but didn’t find me capable. He hears someone playing music. He goes to see. He sees Ahilya. He laughs when she plays it bad. She says I m playing the music. He says its called wrong doing with the music. She says no, I m not playing. He says you are playing, but its not a child play, you should have passion in heart, dedication and choice should be there. She asks him to teach her. He asks shall I teach you, no, you are Gyaani, you know everything, get away now.

She says you played music when I was angry on you, I thought to play music and convince you. He says don’t get equal to me, I know playing the instrument, you don’t know it. She says yes, but I have made you laugh, I can sing for you. She sits and sings. He closes his ears. He shouts enough Ahilya. She asks do I sing so bad, no, I can sing well, you are saying this to tease me. He says oh, you will go to dad and complain, he will scold me. She says let me say something. Tukoji says I didn’t get anything at Yesha ji’s place. Malhar says you didn’t get any proof. Tukoji asks how do you know. Malhar says they work like this, they don’t leave any clue behind, did you find out about people who got killed, how many were from our side and Nizam’s side. Tukoji says Gangoba took this responsibility, I disappointed you, I didn’t find out when you had alerted me about Yesha ji, I didn’t know how he got his guards inside. Malhar thinks. He catches Tukoji and says traitor…

Ahilya asks why will I complain, thanks, I got Renu back because of you, Malhar got to know the big problem and got prepared because of Renu. Khanderao says don’t thank or apologize, I didn’t do any big thing, else dad would have praised me. She thinks he felt bad of his dad’s scolding, I know what to do. Malhar says traitor is one among us, else who could hurt us by coming in the house, you don’t blame yourself, I trust you, I felt weird seeing the guards that day, Yesha ji can’t do this work alone, until someone from us helps him, that traitor is very close to us, and working at an imp position. Tukoji asks do you doubt someone.

Malhar says no, I don’t like to blame any wrong person, we have to stay alert and keep an eye on everything, I can blindly trust you. Tukoji says its my dharm and duty to keep your trust, I won’t disappoint you. Ahilya comes there. Bana says Malhar gets to know everything beforehand, he had hidden swords under the idol. Dwarka says I was feeling like something wrong is going to happen. She recalls Gunu ji’s words. She says sharp sight and some sense is enough to predict things. Malhar asks Ahilya to come in. Tukoji leaves. Malhar cheers up Ahilya. He asks her to say what’s bothering her. She says I wanted to talk about Khanderao. Servant says Malhar called you all for dinner. Gautama says Malhar called us somewhere else. Dwarka says its strange, but why.



Gautama says if you left the wish to study, then you would have not seen this day. Ahilya gets sad. Gautama says when you wish for Khanderao’s prosperity, I will believe that you are really feeling sorry.

